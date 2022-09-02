Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.42 million and $17,490.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.11 or 0.08050892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00166018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00297350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00755298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00583893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,543,037 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

