Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,516.00

Quark (QRK) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $682,228.22 and $23,516.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,317,932 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

