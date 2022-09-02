Quark Reaches Market Cap of $616,673.71 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $616,673.71 and $21,898.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,328,696 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

