QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 7% Lower This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $64.09 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.