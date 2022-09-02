Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Quest Diagnostics worth $32,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 61.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $126.12 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $124.28 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

