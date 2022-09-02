Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

DGX opened at $126.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.28 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

