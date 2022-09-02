Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

In other news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $99,183 and sold 38,618 shares valued at $235,551. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.