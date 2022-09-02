QuickSwap (QUICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $64.37 or 0.00323119 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

