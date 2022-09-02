Quixant (LON:QXT) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

Quixant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:QXT opened at GBX 151.30 ($1.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,839.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.14. Quixant has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.36).

Get Quixant alerts:

About Quixant

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.