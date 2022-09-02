Quixant (LON:QXT) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.
Quixant Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON:QXT opened at GBX 151.30 ($1.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,839.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.14. Quixant has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.36).
About Quixant
