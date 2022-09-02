Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTNT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Insider Activity

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

