Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.9 %

Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,284 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

