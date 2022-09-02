Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 10731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
Rackspace Technology Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
