Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 10731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The stock has a market cap of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

