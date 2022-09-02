Radicle (RAD) Tops One Day Volume of $18.92 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $73.92 million and $18.92 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00011403 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005144 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131823 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034684 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00086350 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,626,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
