Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radius Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.