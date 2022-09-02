Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $93,390.52 and approximately $5,351.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01230456 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.
Rage Fan Coin Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
