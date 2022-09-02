Rai Reflex Index Trading Down 0.3% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $554,138.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01230456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,180,617 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

