RamenSwap Trading 89.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 89.8% lower against the US dollar. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $5,754.47 and approximately $43,701.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

