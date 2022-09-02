Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

