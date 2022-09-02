Rapids Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Rapids has a market cap of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here””

