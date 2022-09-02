RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 2,500 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $70,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $803.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,724,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

