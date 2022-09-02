Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $83.82 million and $7.09 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 132,341,899 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

