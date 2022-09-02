Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,026 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

