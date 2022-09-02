Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 47,702 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.