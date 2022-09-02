Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.99% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,421,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPXI stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

