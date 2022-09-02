Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 573,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,054,000 after buying an additional 472,996 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 150.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 40,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

