Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $429,628.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,160 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last three months.

Snap Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

