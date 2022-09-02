Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 37,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CWST stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

