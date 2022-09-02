Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

