Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,048 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Masco Stock Performance
NYSE MAS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06.
Masco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MAS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
Further Reading
