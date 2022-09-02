Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,641 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

