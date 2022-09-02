Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,914 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

KNSL stock opened at $255.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $285.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

