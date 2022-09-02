Raymond James Lowers EnWave (CVE:ENW) Price Target to C$0.85

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$68.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

