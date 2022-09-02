Raymond James Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $55.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.
Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %
Ventas stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 964.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
