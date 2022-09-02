Razor Network Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $347,361.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000454 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008739 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.
Razor Network Profile
RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.
Buying and Selling Razor Network
