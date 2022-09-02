Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:RC opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

