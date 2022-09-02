Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

