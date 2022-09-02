RealFevr Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $15,974.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 402.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.88 or 0.19382272 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830794 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015967 BTC.
RealFevr Coin Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
