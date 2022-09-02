Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005422 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.84 million and $23,094.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00466826 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.74 or 0.01808898 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001900 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00239318 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
