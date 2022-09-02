Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,887.50 ($95.31).

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($112.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,304 ($76.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £45.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,457.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,196.91.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.