RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

RED (RED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 11% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $343,620.35 and approximately $39,797.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00305191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001141 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.