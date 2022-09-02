ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 95.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and $11,307.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,339.43 or 0.99902039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063461 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00226429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00154369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00234090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004121 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.