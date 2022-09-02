Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.
Redwood Trust Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:RWT opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.
Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
