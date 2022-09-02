Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

