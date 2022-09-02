Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.66

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.66 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.68). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 70,056 shares traded.

Redx Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56. The company has a market cap of £197.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

About Redx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.