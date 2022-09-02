Reef Reaches Market Cap of $75.08 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $75.08 million and $11.46 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,966,059,972 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

