reflect.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $201,584.08 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $201,584.08 and approximately $69.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,959.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086207 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,655 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.