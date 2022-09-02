reflect.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $201,584.08 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $201,584.08 and approximately $69.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,959.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004408 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131603 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034703 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086207 BTC.
reflect.finance Coin Profile
reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,655 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.