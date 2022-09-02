Release Project 1-Day Volume Hits $21,429.00 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

