Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Shares Gap Down to $195.80

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.80, but opened at $187.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares last traded at $188.03, with a volume of 306 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.