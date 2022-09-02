Relite Finance (RELI) Trading 100% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.

Relite Finance Coin Trading

