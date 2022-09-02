Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $276.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.00.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.