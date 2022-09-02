Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $276.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.00.
RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Repligen
In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Repligen
Repligen Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of RGEN opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.