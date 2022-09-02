Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mondee Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mondee in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mondee’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Mondee Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Mondee has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.98.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
