Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mondee Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mondee in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mondee’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Mondee has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $140,373.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,150,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,124,046.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $736,712 over the last 90 days.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

